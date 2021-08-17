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30 Questions to Consider BEFORE You Get the "Shot".
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410 views • August 17, 2021
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Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi6hJ1lhj0c
By: The Right Brothers
From the video description:
#Vaccine #Questions #TheRightBrothers
Sometimes all you need to do is ask questions.
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Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi6hJ1lhj0c
By: The Right Brothers
From the video description:
#Vaccine #Questions #TheRightBrothers
Sometimes all you need to do is ask questions.
Like, subscribe, and share with a friend.
Help us keep spreading the word: Identity Politics Is Dead.
Check out our Facebook page!
https://www.facebook.com/TheRightBrot...
Support our work on Patreon!
https://www.Patreon.com/bePatron?u=13...
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