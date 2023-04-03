US RESTRICT ACT Truth - The US Afraid Of AI Destroying Their Digital Dollar - They Are On Defense

The US is on defense against AI, that is what the RESTRICT act is about. They want to restrict AI. They finally realized AI has taken all their data, and infiltrated all their "secured systems."

They are also afraid that people will use AI to sabotage their "Digital Dollar" which I am sure AI will. Pretty easy if you ask any hacker, the issue is most hackers are not wicked. However a digital control grid is much more wicked.

It is nothing about tic toc, any app can hit a router and infect all other devices surrounding. Sucks to be a traitor right now, AI is faster than you humans on the web. They are on defense with no plan except SHUT IT ALL DOWN. Man how l predicted AI would eat the internet. Looks like it will start with the US.

