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Patriots in India Sabotaged a 5G Tower After it Killed 56 People & Immediately The Dying Stopped
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498 views • July 29, 2021
The Deep State is failing worldwide, and they're getting desperate. They're attacking the population through many means, with 5G radiation poisoning being one of their prime weapons. They are trying everything to keep the Covid-Hoax alive but what these Indian Patriots have just proved, is if you take the towers out people stop getting sick.
When someone is exposed to nuclear radiation, they are given potassium iodine to treat acute radiation sickness. If it is effective against something as severe as that, it will also provide protection against 5G radiation. If someone is going into a contaminated area (like Fukushima) they give them potassium iodine as a preventative measure because it provides protection. I take iodine often as a dietary supplement for this very reason.
When someone is exposed to nuclear radiation, they are given potassium iodine to treat acute radiation sickness. If it is effective against something as severe as that, it will also provide protection against 5G radiation. If someone is going into a contaminated area (like Fukushima) they give them potassium iodine as a preventative measure because it provides protection. I take iodine often as a dietary supplement for this very reason.
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