© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL: 20 MILLION AMERICANS SICK FROM COVID VAX
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • December 29, 2021
Wayne Allyn Root joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down a study from Columbia University that claims the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is only recording 1/20th of the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.