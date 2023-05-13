Uncensored: Shimon Yanowitz Globalist Synthetic Biology to Eradicate Humans Explored

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Shimon Yanowitz joins Maria Zeee for a deeper dive into the globalist plan to replace all natural life with synthetic biology, exploring papers and images correlating nanotechnology findings in the blood of humans and scientific papers evidencing this evil plan.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2nhbn4-live-uncensored-shimon-yanowitz-globalist-synthetic-biology-to-eradicate-hu.html



