United Nations Secretary General slams 'grotesque greed' of oil and gas companies - BBC News

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UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for oil and gas companies to face special taxes. His comments came as surging energy prices sparked by the war in Ukraine push industry profits to new highs. Mr Guterres said it was "immoral" for firms to be profiting from the crisis. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has worsened a global shortage of oil and gas, disrupting access to oil and gas from Russia - a major supplier - and driving prices higher.