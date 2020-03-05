Latest on CoronaVirus from Top Doctors & Experts, Facts You Wont Hear in the MSM (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/imI0nYq0i8c
Dr. Joe, Dr. Loretta, and Scientist Max rejoin the program to discuss the latest facts and data of the CoronaVirus/CoVid 19. It's important interview that is not a message many want to hear, but it's necessary that people know the truth so they can prepare. New data/information is constantly being discovered as the virus mutates and we learn more from the actual results and reports on the ground.
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