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Dr. Peter McCullough Reveals the Six Things Everyone Should Have in Their 'Over-the-Counter Toolbox' During the Age of Covid
JD Rucker
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246 views • January 11, 2022
There are certain doctors who are blowing the whistle on the ways our government has handled Covid-19. It seems that the only advice coming out of DC or otherwise is to get vaccinated. Any treatments or preventative measures are either ignored or outright discouraged. Everyone remembers the false notion that Ivermectin is just a "horse dewormer" despite the fact that it has been used by humans since long before Covid-19 ever existed.

One doctor who is spreading the truth is Dr. Peter McCullough. He has been censored and attacked for doing so. He has taken considerable losses for his adherence to the truth, but he persists. I was blessed to have him on my show. Among many other important topics, he discussed the six things everyone should have on hand as Omicron spreads.

As a very clear disclaimer, we are NOT recommending the following nutraceuticals as "treatments" for Covid-19. You'll need to consult your doctor for that. But all of these have demonstrated efficacy in fighting or preventing the disease, particularly Omicron. It would also behoove us all for me to mention that four of the six items listed by Dr. McCullough are available through Dr. Zev Zelenko's Z-Stack protocol. Use promo code "Freedom" if you do decide to purchase it. I take it daily myself.

With that said, here is what Dr. McCullough had to say about the six things to keep in your medical toolbox:

"If there was six things in the over-the-counter toolbox, I would put in there that Povidone Iodine. That's about $5 if you buy it online. And then after that it would be Zinc, 50 mg a day. Vitamin D, 5,000 IUs a day, increased to 20,000 a day during active treatment. Vitamin C, 3,000 mg a day, active treatment. And then Quercetin, 500 mg a day for prevention, 500 mg per day for active treatment. And then one last one, which is over-the-counter antacid/antihistamine which actually reduces viral replication and that's Famotidine or Pepcid, but at a high dose, 80 mg a day active treatment.

"So that over-the-counter list, if there was a shopping list if people were going to, in a sense, 'brace themselves' for Omicron, which it looks like it's going to hit everybody."

He then went on to describe the prescription drugs that many are taking to treat Covid-19 such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, among others.

This intriguing interview is a must-listen for anyone who wants to know how things are going with Omicron and what to expect in the future.
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treatmentnutraceuticalscoronaviruscovid-19mccullough
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