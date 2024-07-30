BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 30, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
Episode 2345 - High energy must listen politically incorrect green show!Christians have to stand up! If as Christians we don’t stand up what will be left? -Who is in control? -Is Christianity being threatened? -Why are they pushing out PCR testing for bird flu? -Is the bird flu shot on the way? -Can B vitamins help with peripheral neuropathy caused by diabetes? -Does Chuck Schumer really have the best interest of the American people? -What danger could happen when people use high amounts of ozempic? -What are the people that are in health positions are they pushing for people to take? -Why are we still giving money to the Ukraine?

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
