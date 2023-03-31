This TERRIFYING plan could RESET FOOD throughout the WORLD

Glenn Beck
Mar 30, 2023
Europe is in turmoil, especially now with protests rocking both France and Israel. But there’s growing unrest taking place in the Netherlands, as well, but for an ENTIRELY different reason. In this clip, Glenn reads from Thomas Fazi’s recent article in UnHerd, called ‘The Great Food Reset has begun.’ His piece details how Dutch politicians are pushing certain agricultural policy onto farmers there which could COMPLETELY disrupt food systems around the world. It’s time we stop arguing about smaller issues here in America, Glenn says, because it’s all a distraction. Issues like THIS one are real, are happening, and will have HUGE impacts on every single one of us. The time to pay attention is NOW.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5qPFW1lwo
