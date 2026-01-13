BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
President Trump Shreds the U.S. Constitution and Declares Himself EMPEROR
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48141 followers
4886 views • 3 days ago

-Trump's Claims and the Constitution (0:04)

-Trump's Morality and International Law (3:33)

-Trump's Aggressive Foreign Policies (8:43)

-Trump's Economic Policies and the Federal Reserve (23:49)

-Trump's Tariffs and Global Impact (32:18)

-Trump's Aggressive Foreign Policies Continued (36:26)

-Trump's Threats and the Rule of Law (40:43)

-Trump's Impact on American Society (41:02)

-Trump's Legacy and the Future of America (41:18)

-Conclusion and Call to Action (42:45)


