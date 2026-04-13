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4.13.26 - HUGE MONDAY: Iran - Trump - Swalwell - Broadbent - and Moreno LIVE!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Senator Bernie Moreno joins us live Monday morning to discuss the President's push for a reconciliation package to fund ICE/CBP/DHS by the end of May...Iran has rejected the deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and lower world oil prices...Degenerate Congressman Eric Swalwell drops out of the CA gov race...and Jonathan Broadbent joins to discuss the rise of the NEW Republican party!

Manic Monday starts now!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy