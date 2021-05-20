JAMES CORBETT ON THE HUMAN EXTINCTION EVENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41339
In the latest edition of the ongoing "James Corbett redpills the normies" series, in this conversation from May 15, 2021, James talks to Jim Goddard of the mainstream "This Week in Money" radio program about the transhumanist "great reset" and the globalist plans to transform the human species. Buckle up and strap in for this data dump of information on the most important threats to humanity in the 21st century.