Holidaying In England's Most Deprived Town 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
The Prisoner

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England, one of the world's richest nations. But not everyone gets to enjoy the benefits of being born here. Just 60 miles from the bright lights of London is Jaywick which is statistically the most deprived town in the nation. I visited with my friends

Thanks to the staff at the Black Rock restaurant in Clacton who looked after us and the great people of Clacton and Jaywick.

Mirrored - bald and bankrupt

