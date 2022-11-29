Tis the Season

Let's Try this again! Youtube was having issues

To Bless Others



My Daughter-in-Love set up this Go Fund Me Account for Rich and Lerenda

https://gofund.me/affde4a2

https://www.flylady.net/d/br/2022/11/29/thank-you-for-helping/

Dear Friends,

This is a photograph of Rich and his wife, Lerenda. They are the parents of my grandson's long time girlfriend, Mary. We have been praying for them on our daily live shows. Rich is suffering with a brain tumor. Please continue to pray for them.



On Monday Rich and Lerenda went to Houston for surgery. We believe for a miracle in the name of Jesus. My sweet Daughter-in-Love, Emily set up a Go Fund Me account to help them with expenses.



Please consider making a small donation to help this family. Thank you so much. As soon as I hear about the surgery, I will let you know!

FlyLady

