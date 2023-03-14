Exclusive! It’s Bad! Here’s What’s They’re Not Telling You About China! Justin Barclay Tells All!

In this exclusive video report, I interview Justin Barclay, an author, guest speak on Glen Beck, and Podcaster, and he reveals bombshell information about the true state of our country. Everything from how deep China’s influence is, the to real communist agenda. You don’t want to miss it! All that and more in this report!

Check Out Justin Barclays Website- https://justinbarclay.com/

Justin’s Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/JustinBarclay