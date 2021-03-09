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Webster's Changes "Vaccine" Definition & The CDC's Zombie Apocalypse
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184 views • March 09, 2021
A Maryland doctor has now submitted a paper pointing out that the experimental mRNA COVID injections are "plagued with problems." Additionally, one of the men that started us down this road had a terrible early life education. Finally, Webster's has changed the definition of "vaccine" to accommodate the experimental COVID injections and then there is the Center for Disease Control, which has been openly talking about zombies for nearly a decade. We'll talk about this and more on this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/websters-changes-vaccine-definition-the-cdcs-zombie-apocalypse/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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