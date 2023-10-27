X22 Report Ep 3197b - [DS] Just Played Their “CARD”, Big Fail, Game Over, Speaker Was The Target

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3197b - Oct. 26, 2023

[DS] Just Played Their “CARD”, Big Fail, Game Over, Speaker Was The Target

The [DS] played their Card and it failed before it began. They decided to have a mass shooting to push gun control, [KH] said the quiet part out loud, lets take the weapons.

The Speaker was the target, the house controls the purse and can be used to investigate and block what the [DS] wants to do going into 2024. The final battle is coming and the patriots are prepared to win.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

