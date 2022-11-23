2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 80

This week we are diverging from our usual doom and gloom, or what we would say is we are simply acknowledging reality. We will not disappoint completely, but will present it in a different manner.

This week we are taking a moment to “Give Thanks” as tomorrow is Thanksgiving. Something we so often fail to do. There is much good still in this world and in our lives. The sun still shines and each day we have an opportunity to decide how we will respond to the things that happen in our lives.





Someone once said: “If you smile at the world, it tends to smile back at you.” I have found that to be true. Attitude is everything. If live gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Count your blessings. How have you been blessed? Family, friends, community, finances, talents, health, education, clothing on your back, a place to sleep (CLC story)?





Have you ever taken the time to write down all of your blessings? Would it fill a page? Would it fill a book? Think hard. What if the only blessings you received today were the ones you wrote down in a journal yesterday? How many would you have: 0, 5, 15, 100, 1000?





And then once we acknowledge our blessings, who do we thank? Our parents, our spouses, our boss, our friends, GOD? So today, we give thanks because it is the right thing to do. For those online, feel free to comment with the things for which you are thankful.





Yet, keeping with the purpose of this podcast, we will be bringing you some current events from the nation and around the world. We’ll try to do it without depressing anyone, which isn’t easy given the state of our world today.