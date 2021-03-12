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The history of Pedophilia and Religion [12.03.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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129 views • March 12, 2021
Were does Pedophilia come from and why?
"Where there's smoke, there's fire.",

Keywords: Religion, The Bible, Aristoteles, Plato, Plato Lysis [book], ancient Greece, Crete, Relegion, Thebes Greece monument, Prostitutes, Genesis 19,

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Pedophilia+and+Religion&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+history+of+Pedophilia&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=The%20history%20of%20Pedophilia&;t=web

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lysis_(dialogue)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crete
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Crete+boylover&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=thebes+greece+monument&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2019&;version=NIV

Hypocrite Racist Oprah Winfrey
New Age Pedophile Witch Oprah Winfrey Bashing White People during her Racist show, on a Pure WHITE set-with Pure WHITE furniture-wearing Pure WHITE pants! August 8, 2020 by Jon Watkins
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/hypocrite-racist-oprah-winfrey/

NetFlix has Deemed that Pedophilia is a RELIGION!
User Asks Netflix if They Support Pedophilia, Netflix Says They Respect “All Religions”
August 24, 2020
https://www.prayformychild.org/netflix-has-deemed-that-pedophilia-is-a-religion/

Pedophilia - Exposing Satanism and Witchcraft
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/category/sexual-perversion/pedophilia/

Talmud Pedophilia: The Jewish Religion Allows Sex with 3-Year-Old Baby Girls and Little Boys Under Nine
Andrew Anglin March 2, 2014
Rev. Ted Pike
https://dailystormer.su/talmud-pedophilia-the-jewish-religion-allows-sex-with-3-year-old-baby-girls-and-little-boys-under-nine/

Source:
LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
542 subscribers
Pedophilia and Religion - this will shock you! [12.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HNqld2BiRs9N/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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