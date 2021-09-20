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Nonsense! You're Wrong About The Separation of Church and State!
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Question: “I have heard you say 'separation of church and state' several times, I have also heard you say it's a western idea or western inventions which it certainly isn't. I am shocked that you would say that for a couple of reasons, first because it means absolutely nothing, it's like saying common sense gun control, or vast-right wing conspiracy or multiculturalism its just empty words that mean nothing. No one ever defines what it means. it's just a PC thing people say to appease other people. It's pseudo-intellectualism. It is something I expect to hear from a government school teacher or Jon Stewart, not a philosopher like yourself Since you use this phrase multiple times, I must ask what does it mean? Why do you think its a western idea and why would it be a good thing?”
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Question: “I have heard you say 'separation of church and state' several times, I have also heard you say it's a western idea or western inventions which it certainly isn't. I am shocked that you would say that for a couple of reasons, first because it means absolutely nothing, it's like saying common sense gun control, or vast-right wing conspiracy or multiculturalism its just empty words that mean nothing. No one ever defines what it means. it's just a PC thing people say to appease other people. It's pseudo-intellectualism. It is something I expect to hear from a government school teacher or Jon Stewart, not a philosopher like yourself Since you use this phrase multiple times, I must ask what does it mean? Why do you think its a western idea and why would it be a good thing?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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