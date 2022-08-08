BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
[Premiered Aug 8, 2022] CuttingEdge: Inflation Reduction Act Climate Change & the IRS Army
CuttingEdge
CuttingEdge
462 followers
19 views • 2 days ago

The United States Senate passed Sunday the Political left's tidal wave economic package that would allocate billions of your hard earn money towards their ideal of a utopian society. Making sure you pay 30-40% of your hard earn wages in taxes so that 80-100 thousand Government tax collecting agents can assist you with living free. Do you think the Federal Gov. is delusional or they did the right thing in passing this 740 Billion Dollar bill?


Thank you all for being here today, here is our Network https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: EDGE For your first month free.


Your hitting the like Button & Subscribing helps the CuttingEdge overcome the You Tube recommendation deck also known as the AI Algorithm. Thank you for taking care of that!!!


current eventsnewspoliticsgovernment
