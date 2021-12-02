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'HELP' Message Hidden on Ireland TV 'Omicron' Booster Shot News Segment [01.12.2021]
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130 views • December 02, 2021
RTE News left viewers confused as hidden message displaying the word "HELP" appeared on screen during a booster shot news segment. They supposedly scrapped the footage off the internet to avoid confusion... they failed because I found it, LOL.
121,811 views Dec 1, 2021
Memology 101
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rfafjqm64Ko
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
121,811 views Dec 1, 2021
Memology 101
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rfafjqm64Ko
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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