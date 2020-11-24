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Kevin J Johnston and Pat King discuss Antifa and Alberta Politics
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18 views • November 24, 2020
Pat King and Kevin J. Johnston are both loud and larger than life personalities who report the truth about Canada when nobody else will.
We discuss ANTIFA and ALBERTA Politics.
This one was a lot of fun!
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
FOLLOW KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
All of Kevin J. Johnston's Social Media Links Appear Below, Follow and Subscribe!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com!
BITCHUTE.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
We discuss ANTIFA and ALBERTA Politics.
This one was a lot of fun!
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
FOLLOW KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
All of Kevin J. Johnston's Social Media Links Appear Below, Follow and Subscribe!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com!
BITCHUTE.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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