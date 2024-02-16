We Need a Hard Stop on mRNA Vaccines | Dr. Paul Alexander

We Need a Hard Stop on mRNA Vaccines | Real Americas Voice
Dr. Paul Alexander tells John Fredericks that we need to properly investigate the decision making and safety testing behind the COVID vaccine and stop the release of mRNA vaccines on the global market.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Join RAV LIVE on Rumble 24/7 now. See you there!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.