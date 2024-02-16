Create New Account
We Need a Hard Stop on mRNA Vaccines | Dr. Paul Alexander
We Need a Hard Stop on mRNA Vaccines | Real Americas Voice

Dr. Paul Alexander tells John Fredericks that we need to properly investigate the decision making and safety testing behind the COVID vaccine and stop the release of mRNA vaccines on the global market.


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

