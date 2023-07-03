Fallout from Wagner Group’s failed uprising persists as President Biden heads to the NATO summit

As President Biden gets ready to head to the NATO summit next week, questions are persisting about the impact the Wagner Group’s failed rebellion will have on Ukraine. Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul believes this NATO summit is an opportunity for leaders to come together and decide how to keep applying pressure to Russia. The Ambassador walks through his positions with “American Voices” guest host Julián Castro.
