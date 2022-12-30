SOUTH PARK THROWS SBF INTO A WOODCHIPPER 😂

This is going to serve as an anchor for the videos I cannot post, as well as attempting to forestall another (((narrative slide)))

SECRET BAROMETRIC BOMB TECHNOLOGIES, NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGIES, USED TO BRING WTC TOWERS DOWN 💣💥 PROOF https://www.bitchute.com/video/3vLyOEHKkvv5/

YOU BETTER START TAKING ALL OF THIS SERIOUSLY💉😷💀OR YOU'RE DEAD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sDWYx37THbaq/

Now onto the Andrew Tate (((psyop))):

The fallout between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg on Twitter was a psyop. Divide & Conquer tactics. See the following video (not previewing on Telegram):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MQybSx4avT8G



@CultureWarsMedia



NARRATIVE SHIFT: Look at all the Twitter accounts / bots posting that Andrew Tate’s arrest is “the real pizzagate”. They’re trying to fool people, once again, into thinking that the Podestas, Jeffrey Epstein, Balenciaga, etc., is not Pizzagate and it was never real. Regardless if Tate is innocent or not, his arrest is being used to deceive you about Pizzagate. Don’t fall for it. Video of Twitter (previewing on Telegram): https://t.me/LizCrokinReport/1630



Exactly what I thought - now that trafficking is being exposed, like they did with Bill Cosby and drugging women in Hollywood, Tate is now the public face of human trafficking...just another (((bait and switch)))





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11584341/Democrat-launches-SANTOS-Act-punish-candidates-lying-background.html



