https://gettr.com/post/p23otff94e4
1/2/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP is well-aware that more and more people are dying. It has issued dehumanizing instructions internally on how to deal with dead bodies, such as cremating multiple bodies in one cremator at a time, discarding bodies in the mountains and etc. The CCP will for sure scam people out of their hard-earned money and take it away before its financial system collapses. Only by ending the CCP ASAP can all the problems be solved once and for all
#CCPvirus #VaccineDisaster #crematory #TakeDownCCP
1/2/2023 文贵盖特：中共知道会有越来越多的人死亡，于是已在内部传达各种泯灭人性的处理尸体的指示，包括一炉多烧和抛尸弃野等等；中共在其金融体系崩溃前，一定会先把老百姓的血汗钱骗光拿走，只有尽快灭共才能彻底解决所有问题
#中共病毒 #疫苗灾难 #火葬场 #灭共
