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REVOLUTION IS IN THE AIR...AND JUSTICE IS COMING FOR THE ELITE ABUSER CLASS
Hellrazer Report
Hellrazer Report
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501 views • September 28, 2021
Australia has become a tragic example of how quickly and deeply a once free people can be plunged into the darkness of Marxist totalitarianism in the name of "health and safety". The good news for Australia and the rest of a rapidly awakening world is that the great evils unfolding Down Under have served as a call to arms against the temporarily ruling global Elite Abuser Class. The recently released "A War for The World" video makes this plain in a very inspiring and encouraging way.

An edited portion of that video is included here with the full version to be linked in tonight's Hellrazer Report Newsletter.  You can sign up form the Newsletter in the below link.
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