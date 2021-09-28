© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVOLUTION IS IN THE AIR...AND JUSTICE IS COMING FOR THE ELITE ABUSER CLASS
Follow
1
Share
Report
501 views • September 28, 2021
Australia has become a tragic example of how quickly and deeply a once free people can be plunged into the darkness of Marxist totalitarianism in the name of "health and safety". The good news for Australia and the rest of a rapidly awakening world is that the great evils unfolding Down Under have served as a call to arms against the temporarily ruling global Elite Abuser Class. The recently released "A War for The World" video makes this plain in a very inspiring and encouraging way.
An edited portion of that video is included here with the full version to be linked in tonight's Hellrazer Report Newsletter. You can sign up form the Newsletter in the below link.
_______
For deeper dives into subjects like this, sign up for the WEEKLY NEWSLETTER at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Connect with me at...
Fire Breathing Christian: https://firebreathingchristian.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firebreathingchristian/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Alternative Video Platforms:
GabTV - https://tv.gab.com/channel/ScottAlanBuss
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9MtPBWUgrkJH/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-519773
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottalanbuss
Odyssee - https://odysee.com/@HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Satire(?) Site: https://theendtimes.news
An edited portion of that video is included here with the full version to be linked in tonight's Hellrazer Report Newsletter. You can sign up form the Newsletter in the below link.
_______
For deeper dives into subjects like this, sign up for the WEEKLY NEWSLETTER at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Connect with me at...
Fire Breathing Christian: https://firebreathingchristian.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firebreathingchristian/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Alternative Video Platforms:
GabTV - https://tv.gab.com/channel/ScottAlanBuss
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9MtPBWUgrkJH/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-519773
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottalanbuss
Odyssee - https://odysee.com/@HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Satire(?) Site: https://theendtimes.news
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.