© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
😎Kids Laugh 365x a Day But Adults Over 30 Laugh Less Than 10x! Why? Stress & Fear Steal Our Joy! God Wants Us Childlike Again - Laughing in Faith, Peace & Victory! 🏆Even in Cancer Battles, His Joy Heals Body, Soul & Spirit! ♨️Break free from deception 24/7 - Tap https://faithnfreedom.live to watch now. See Program Guide here: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247 #FaithNFreedomTV #LaughterIsMedicine #ChildlikeFaith #GodsJoy #RiseAboveStress