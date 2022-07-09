© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/7/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP has fired the first shot of the world financial and currency war! The West has truly felt the threats from Russia's energy cutoff. Russia sold natural gas to Europe with the CCP being the middleman and thus obtained foreign exchange. Iran not only has profited a lot by selling oil and gas, but also provided Russia with weapons. Russia is a big winner in terms of threatening the European energy supplies despite that it has lost in every other respect.