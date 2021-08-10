The Rothschild Banking System

Patristic Books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FTqueQ0A5vd4sRtKZkmAQg66Pn1gEL51?usp=sharing



Please check on the file "How do banks create money" on the link above in the file of Economy.

The people who control the world pertain to the Luciferian Gnostic Heresy of Kabbalah. The Bible (including the Old Testament) talks about them with the worst words obviously! People of all races pertain to this dreadful religion! They appear in many disguises eg. Zionists, Jesuits, Masons etc. They have infiltrated all religions (Jews, Christians, Mohammedans, Buddhists, Hindus, Taoists, Pagans etc). World money pertains to the "Jewish" Bankers and the Jesuits mainly. Even the Rothschilds (who own almost everything on Earth) are not the real bosses! The COVID pseudo-pandemia is part of their millennial plan for the One-World Government and the man who will save us from the problems that they have created, the Antichrist. Of course in the end they will lose! The Digital I.D. and the Digital Money is the premark of the Beast. The final mark will be put on our right hand or our forehead with laser beams. The pseudo-prophet Mohamed was a gnostic also.

