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Cross Politic Show Host Gabe Rench | Where Can You Find A Job If You Won't Take the COVID-19 Vaccine
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50 views • September 22, 2021
The host of the Cross Politic Show shares how to apply the Bible to politics and the dangers of the Marxist indoctrination that is occurring on college campuses.
Learn More About Cross Politic Today At:
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New St. Andrews -
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Learn More About Cross Politic Today At:
https://crosspolitic.com/
RedBalloon.Work
New St. Andrews -
www.NSA.edu
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