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Ep 97: What Are Peptides?
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77 views • December 03, 2021
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Many of us have heard of these things called amino acids, and many more of us have heard of protein, but have you ever heard of the term "peptide"?
In this episode, we are taking a surface-level look at what peptides are, as well as how they work, to gain a better understanding of them as they apply to us.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The makeup of peptides
✅ Common peptides you may have heard of
✅ Steroids VS Peptides
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/hormones
Sign the petition to save peptides:
https://savepeptides.org
Many of us have heard of these things called amino acids, and many more of us have heard of protein, but have you ever heard of the term "peptide"?
In this episode, we are taking a surface-level look at what peptides are, as well as how they work, to gain a better understanding of them as they apply to us.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The makeup of peptides
✅ Common peptides you may have heard of
✅ Steroids VS Peptides
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carewellnessfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthpeptidesmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthsave peptides
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