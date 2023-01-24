WWW To Buy And Sell; To Communicate

Do you realise how many people use the www to buy and sell and to communicate?

Consider what God has given us and what the god of this world has given us.

Have we counted the cost of following Christ? Great Tribulation proves who we serve and belong to.

The mark of the beast has a 3 fold approach: mark, name or number, the intention is that if you notice and avoid one, you will have options until almost all saints are seduced and removed from the earth leaving those who will desire to die to get away from the wrath of God being poured out without mixture after gaining the world and giving the devil access to their bodies to corrupt it as God's temple. We must flee from the wrath of God.

WE MUST SEEK TO FOLLOW AND PLEASE GOD BY FAITH IN JESUS CHRIST.

