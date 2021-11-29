Former employee of Pfizer Karen Kingston: IT'S A BIOWEAPON THAT WILL KILL YOU!



Please spread it to the four winds. The mRNA vaccines are premeditated murder. Confirmed.



WHO is responsible for all these Crimes Against Humanity? WHO are cabal psychopaths? WHO are CEO's of bad pharma? WHO owns main MSM companies & lying presstitutes? - Exactly!!! Every single Time!!



Politicians that knowingly violated human decency and pressured for shutdowns, injections or harm to the citizens of the world should be charged with murder and quickly executed for two reasons, 1 to punish the crime but most importantly 2 to emphasize the violations of the Nuremberg Code. THEY'LL HAVE TO ANSWER TO US ALL!!!ALL HUMANS ON OUR PLANET ,WE NEED TO FIGHT THIS IS GENOCIDE...THEY WILL OTHERWISE EXTERMINATE US ALL!