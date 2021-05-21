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Leaked NHS Docs Expose Cynical ‘Sales’ Plan to ‘Boost’ Jab Uptake
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41 views • May 21, 2021
Principia Scientific International - Published on May 20, 2021
The eugenicists in Britain’s NHS are worried that not enough suckers are volunteering to have the toxic experimental jab for COVID19 stuck in their arms that they are resorting to a desperate new marketing plan, as shown in this new video.
The eugenicists in Britain’s NHS are worried that not enough suckers are volunteering to have the toxic experimental jab for COVID19 stuck in their arms that they are resorting to a desperate new marketing plan, as shown in this new video.
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