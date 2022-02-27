© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia and Covid Will Guide You To the Same Destination
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • February 27, 2022
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
You can find theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
RUSSIA INVADES!!! ATTACK VIDEOS ARE FROM VIDEO GAMES ! #SMITHMUNDTACT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D5OzrzYSV8rs/
Sean Penn is in Ukraine, working on a documentary
https://archive.is/JcMi4
Sean Penn Says Anti-Vax Arguments Are Like 'Pointing a Gun in Somebody’s Face' and Citing 2nd Amendment
https://archive.is/xnTQN
Public health mandates could return, Tam warns, but favours lighter touch in future
https://archive.is/56NPT
Wastewater data shows early signs of 'resurgence' of COVID-19 viral load in Ontario, expert says
https://archive.is/DTK8P
Saskatchewan to renew emergency order same day province lifts all COVID-19 measures
https://archive.is/CJ2fK
SASKATCHEWAN QUIETLY ANNOUNCES MASSIVE POWER GRAB AHEAD OF COVID HEALTH PASS AGENDA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nr65nRmMGSQK/
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says politicians 'under siege' from angry protesters
https://archive.is/rlA2g
Thank you and God bless
You can find theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
RUSSIA INVADES!!! ATTACK VIDEOS ARE FROM VIDEO GAMES ! #SMITHMUNDTACT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D5OzrzYSV8rs/
Sean Penn is in Ukraine, working on a documentary
https://archive.is/JcMi4
Sean Penn Says Anti-Vax Arguments Are Like 'Pointing a Gun in Somebody’s Face' and Citing 2nd Amendment
https://archive.is/xnTQN
Public health mandates could return, Tam warns, but favours lighter touch in future
https://archive.is/56NPT
Wastewater data shows early signs of 'resurgence' of COVID-19 viral load in Ontario, expert says
https://archive.is/DTK8P
Saskatchewan to renew emergency order same day province lifts all COVID-19 measures
https://archive.is/CJ2fK
SASKATCHEWAN QUIETLY ANNOUNCES MASSIVE POWER GRAB AHEAD OF COVID HEALTH PASS AGENDA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nr65nRmMGSQK/
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says politicians 'under siege' from angry protesters
https://archive.is/rlA2g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.