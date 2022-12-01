Create New Account
What Farmers Must Do To Produce Higher-quality Meat
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 11 hours ago

You probably didn’t know that this is what goes into the production of the perfect steak! 🥩



Todd Riley, an associate professor at the Department of Animal and Dairy Science at the University of Georgia, explains what farmers need to do in order to produce prime quality to high quality steaks with great marbling. 📈

According to Todd, the parameters they’ve observed that increases a cow’s marbling is the feed efficiency and quantity of feed farmers feed the cows. 🌾

