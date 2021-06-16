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WE ARE AT WAR | Leigh Dundas Rails Against Covid-Jab Genocide & Human Trafficking
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161 views • June 16, 2021
Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas has taken the gloves off and is railing again the Covid-Jab Genocide, calling on police officers to start making arrests for Crimes Against Humanity as monsters are injecting children with the "Death Shot". Dundas is exposing Human Trafficking and demanding justice.
God Bless Leigh Dundas, a true American Patriot o7
God Bless Leigh Dundas, a true American Patriot o7
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