💥 They thought he was Ukrainian, and it cost them their lives.

⚡️SITREP

◻️ Gen. Surovikin is replaced by Gen. Gerasimov as the top commander of the operation in Ukraine.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, artillery and army aviation have engaged the concentrations of manpower of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade close to Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region), as well as Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) neutralizing over 30 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire, assault and army aviation strikes defeated the assault groups of the 95th, 80th airborne assault and 25th airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova, Makeyevka, and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

💥The AFU have suffered up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, as well as two armored combat vehicles, and three vehicles eliminated during the day.

◻️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops have liberated Podgorodnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) during a successful offensive.

◻️Airborne Troops have blocked Soledar from the northern and southern parts of the city. The Russian Aerospace Forces strike at enemy strongholds. Assault squads are fighting in the city.

💥Up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of the shelling of units of the 61st AFU Mechanized and 17th Tank Brigades.

◻️In South Donetsk direction, up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been annihilated by a complex fire attack near Nikolskoye, Prechistovka, and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized a command and observation post of a battalion of the 57th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade close to Artemovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Besides, during the day, 74 AFU artillery units, manpower and military hardware have been hit in 113 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry