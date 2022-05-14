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Latest encouragement video, end times news, times up! 5-13-22
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129 views • May 14, 2022
Ok I'm back and I just want everyone to know who is looking, that time is up. I'm just free talking in this video, but I'm gonna tell you the latest thoughts of where we are at and why I believe that we've reached the finish line.
you tube https://youtu.be/XL8UjcXBLOQ
you tube https://youtu.be/XL8UjcXBLOQ
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