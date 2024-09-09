Master baiter for the Fire Ant Eradication Team.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the Invasive Species Council meeting at Currumbin Bird Sanctuary. 18th August, 2024.
Gold Coast, Qld Australia.
Some Muppet for the eradication chemical team tells an organic farmer his chooks 🐔 need to ingest an amount of the poison in their own bodyweight for it to be harmful.
https://tinyurl.com/PYRIPROXYFENMSDS
https://tinyurl.com/s-Methoprene
