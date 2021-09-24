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TÉMOIGNAGE POST-VACCINAL : "Ma petite soeur vient de mourir à sa première dose"
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20 views • September 24, 2021
"Je respecte d'habitude tout le monde, et leur choix. Ma petite soeur vient de mourir... à sa première dose... Vous voulez venir me dire, à moi que leur foutu vaccin marche? Allez vous faire foutre, Biden, tous ceux qui veulent forcer ce vaccin sur qui que ce soit... Je prie pour que le Karma leur revienne"
Source vidéo : https://tvs24.ru/pub/watch/4760/ma-petite-soeur-vient-de-mourir/
Source vidéo : https://tvs24.ru/pub/watch/4760/ma-petite-soeur-vient-de-mourir/
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