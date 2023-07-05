Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Hilo, Hawaii





Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist

Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician

Matt Martinez, MD, Local Doctor of Medicine, Chiropractic & Holistic Functional Medicine





These doctors will be speaking at The Ark of Hilo in Hilo, Hawaii on July 13 @ 6pm to 9pm.





Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!





Tickets at the door. Suggested donation is $20.





Sponsored by:

https://Hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org





Co-sponsored by:

https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org













RyanCole PierreKory Hilo