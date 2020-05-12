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Tom Hanks Auditioning For His New Role As Joseph Mengele
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55 views • May 12, 2020
Deep State actor Tom Hanks paid a personal tribute to Wright State University’s graduating Class of 2020, calling them “the chosen ones” as they make their way through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic but is that really the case?.
Hanks delivered a five-minute video message that was played May 2, 2020 during a virtual ceremony for students graduating from the university’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures that sound like propaganda for the the COVID-1984 New World Order.
Hanks delivered a five-minute video message that was played May 2, 2020 during a virtual ceremony for students graduating from the university’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures that sound like propaganda for the the COVID-1984 New World Order.
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