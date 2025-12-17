RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION COMING TO TORONTO

LOSS OF FREEDOM OF SPEECH ✝

Last Days

Pray, pray, pray for all those who will be used as pawns in the bitter fight to dismantle My Church on Earth. Please recite this Crusade Prayer to withstand religious persecution.

Dear Jesus, help me to withstand any kind of persecution in Your Holy Name.

Help those who fall into error, in the belief that they bear witness to Your Work.

Open the eyes of all those who may be tempted to destroy others, through wicked acts, deeds or gestures.

Protect me against the enemies of God, who will rise up to try and silence Your Word and who try to banish You.

Help me to forgive those who betray You and give me the Grace to remain firm in my love for You.

Help me to live the Truth, which You taught us and to remain under Your Protection, forever. Amen.