BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION COMING TO TORONTO
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1149 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

LOSS OF FREEDOM OF SPEECH ✝

PRAY

Last Days

-----------

Pray, pray, pray for all those who will be used as pawns in the bitter fight to dismantle My Church on Earth. Please recite this Crusade Prayer to withstand religious persecution.

Dear Jesus, help me to withstand any kind of persecution in Your Holy Name.

Help those who fall into error, in the belief that they bear witness to Your Work.

Open the eyes of all those who may be tempted to destroy others, through wicked acts, deeds or gestures.

Protect me against the enemies of God, who will rise up to try and silence Your Word and who try to banish You.

Help me to forgive those who betray You and give me the Grace to remain firm in my love for You.

Help me to live the Truth, which You taught us and to remain under Your Protection, forever. Amen.

Keywords
torontolast daysreligious persecutioncoming toloss of freedom of speech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Lance D Johnson
Trump sues BBC for $10B over doctored Jan. 6 footage

Trump sues BBC for $10B over doctored Jan. 6 footage

Ramon Tomey
Gaza infant dies of hypothermia as winter storm exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Gaza infant dies of hypothermia as winter storm exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Belle Carter
Securing your home against societal collapse: A survival guide

Securing your home against societal collapse: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
AI at the Crossroads: Centralized control vs. decentralized resistance in the fight for humanity’s future

AI at the Crossroads: Centralized control vs. decentralized resistance in the fight for humanity’s future

Finn Heartley
Israeli army chief warns of “dangerous” manpower crisis as resignations, suicides surge

Israeli army chief warns of “dangerous” manpower crisis as resignations, suicides surge

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy