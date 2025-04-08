BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

# 8 - LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 3 weeks ago

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app


“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7


This is number 8 in our first series of “Get Biblical Understanding” In this session we’re continuing our review of many of the verses that have to do with love. There is no other biblical topic more important than this one. Therefore it is imperative that we “get understanding” of this tremendous attribute of God.


The theme of this session is:


LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY (continued)


2 Thessalonians 3:5 And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.


1 Timothy 1:5 Now the end [purpose] of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned [genuine]:


1 Timothy 1:14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.


1 Timothy 2:15 Notwithstanding she shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety.


1 Timothy 4:12-13 Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation [conduct], in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity. Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.


1 Timothy 6:11 But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness


2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.


2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.


2 Timothy 2:22 Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.


2 Timothy 3:1-4 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;


2 Timothy 3:10 But thou hast fully known my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, charity, patience,


Titus 1:7-9 For a bishop must be blameless, as the steward of God; not selfwilled, not soon angry, not given to wine, no striker, not given to filthy lucre; But a lover of hospitality, a lover of good men, sober, just, holy, temperate


Titus 2:1-2 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine: That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.


Titus 2:3-4 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,


Titus 3:15 All that are with me salute thee. Greet them that love us in the faith. Grace be with you all. Amen. It was written to Titus, ordained the first bishop of the church of the Cretians, from Nicopolis of Macedonia.


Our website: https://www.thebereancall.org

Store: https://store.thebereancall.org

Keywords
bibleberean callta mcmahonbiblical understanding
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy