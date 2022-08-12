KNOW YOUR ENEMY: THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM & TRANSHUMANISM

The year is 2030. You will own nothing and you will be happy. You will be a part of the Internet of Things, you will be tracked everywhere you go by 5G and the nano meta antenna you have injected into you. You will have NO FREE WILL.These Nazi psychopaths are pushing ahead with this agenda. They hate freedom and free will. They want to control the World. They want to control YOU.

THIS IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY.

TIME TO PUT A STOP TO THESE ENEMIES OF MANKIND - WAKE UP AND BE THE RESISTANCE.

SHARE FAR AND WIDE.





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