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Dr Mike Yeadon | James Delingpole - April 28, 2022
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749 views • April 28, 2022
Doctors For Covid Ethics - The Covid Lies: https://doctors4covidethics.org/the-covid-lies/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/The-Covid-Lies-updated.pdf
This is your last chance to book tickets for the Delingpod Live event with Maajid Nawaz. You MUST attend if you can – it’s going to be amazing!!!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-delingpod-live-with-maajid-nawaz-sponsored-by-car26-tickets-309456722387
Dr Mike Yeadon, former CSO and VP, Allergy and Respiratory Research Head with Pfizer Global R&D and co-Founder of Ziarco Pharma Ltd, talks about his grave concerns about the Coronavirus jab
Freedom isn’t free - James needs your support to continue creating The Delingpod.
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYnGoEHs0ouc/ - April 28, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon | James Delingpole - April 28, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon, James Delingpole, April 28 2022
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/The-Covid-Lies-updated.pdf
This is your last chance to book tickets for the Delingpod Live event with Maajid Nawaz. You MUST attend if you can – it’s going to be amazing!!!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-delingpod-live-with-maajid-nawaz-sponsored-by-car26-tickets-309456722387
Dr Mike Yeadon, former CSO and VP, Allergy and Respiratory Research Head with Pfizer Global R&D and co-Founder of Ziarco Pharma Ltd, talks about his grave concerns about the Coronavirus jab
Freedom isn’t free - James needs your support to continue creating The Delingpod.
There are many ways you can show your support to James:
Join the James Delingpole Community as a paid supporter at: jamesdelingpole.locals.com
Support James monthly at: subscribestar.com/jamesdelingpole
Support James’ Writing at: substack.com/jamesdelingpole
www.delingpoleworld.com
Buy James a Coffee at: buymeacoffee.com/jamesdelingpole
Find full episodes of The Delingpod for free (and leave a 5-star rating) on:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-delingpod-the-james-delingpole-podcast/id1449753062
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7bdfnyRzzeQsAZQ6OT9e7G?si=a21dc71c7a144f48
Podbean: delingpole.podbean.com
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYnGoEHs0ouc/ - April 28, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon | James Delingpole - April 28, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon, James Delingpole, April 28 2022
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